Welsh man accused of punching girlfriend in the face

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 33-year-old Welsh man is facing domestic abuse and false imprisonment charges for allegedly punching and knocking out his girlfriend inside of a pickup truck, authorities said.

On Jan. 15, Jeff Davis Parish deputies were call 20174 Bourque Road in reference to a disturbance.

While on their way to the residence, deputies located the blue truck driven by the suspect, Derrick Lawrence.

Lawrence reportedly admitted to getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

The victim told deputies that when she tried to leave, Lawrence “punched her in the nose causing it to bleed and knocking her out.”

The victim said when she woke, she jumped out of the moving vehicle to get away and ran to the first house she could see, authorities said.

Lawrence was booked into the parish jail. No bond had been set as of Jan. 19.