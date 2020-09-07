Welsh Alderman raises money for trees damaged by Hurricane Laura

WELSH, La. (KLFY) – Before Hurricane Laura, Welsh Alderman Jacob Perry and a small group, was raising money to for the Welsh Enrichment Project. It began by planting flowering trees in honor of Lyle Fontenot, a lineman that was tragically electrocuted in April of this year, and Cora Mae Gordon Vital, an educator that was also a pillar in the community in a park.

In total, the group planted 11 trees. They also began building an entire memorial for Lyle Fontenot. But Hurricane Laura has now wiped out 20 mature trees in the park. Perry says the estimate to replace those mature trees to be $5,000. He has applied for federal funding for the project, but is now looking to raise $1,000 dollars to be able to get the federal funds.

Perry has set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising the money. If you would like to learn more about the project and donate, click here.