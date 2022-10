KLFY News Anchor Dalfred Jones with his wife Jazmin and baby Jazz

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – KLFY News 10 Anchor, Dalfred jones and his wife Jazmin welcomed their third son to the world.

Jazz Michael Jones weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces at birth, and is 19 3/4 inches long.

Dalfred says they are all doing fine and enjoying their new bundle of joy. He adds that Jazz’s two older brothers are exited to see him as well.