Weekend peaceful protest planned in New Iberia and Lafayette in honor of George Floyd

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A peaceful protest is taking place right now in Iberia Parish in honor of George Floyd.

It’s a non-violence protest led by Freedom World Ministries.

The event began at 6 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Lombard and Hopkins Street in New Iberia.

KLFY will have a full recap of the rally coming up tonight at 10.

On Sunday, a rally and demonstration against police brutality is happening in Lafayette on the corner of University Avenue and Johnston Street.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Mask must be worn, event organizers said.