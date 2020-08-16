Weekend bike ride held in memory of UL Lafayette dean Carolyn Dural

LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY) A bike ride in memory of Carolyn Dural was held Sunday in Lafayette.

Dural, a longtime instructor at UL Lafayette and assistant to the dean in the College of Liberal Arts, died in early August due to complications related to COVID-19.

“She helped countless students to achieve their dreams, and taught hundreds of advisors how to help their students succeed,” the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Liberal Arts said in a statement. “Directly and through them, she changed the course of tens of thousands of young peoples’ lives.”

The bike ride started at the old city hall in Lafayette and continued around downtown Lafayette.