Web Extra- COVID-19 Screening Sites Extended Interview

LAFAYETTE, La. — In-person COVID-19 health screenings begin Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. outside the Cajundome Convention Center near the Reinhardt Drive entrance.

By dialing 311, people will be able to get a mobile screening 24 hours a day by a medical professional.

We spoke to Dr. Andy Blaylock, The Louisiana Emergency Medical Unit President, and Lafayette General Health’s Vice-President of Quality and Clinical Risk Management Joan Stokes about everything you need to know.

Click here to read more about the screenings in detail.