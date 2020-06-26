Breaking News
List of COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana this week
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Weather Pattern Settles Down but Sct’d Rain Expected through Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The active weather Acadiana has seen all week is starting to subside but the area will still deal with some scattered rain today and throughout the weekend. Friday is starting off with a light fog/mist along with a few light showers. Rain chances today, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to run at 40%. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible each day but they shouldn’t be as numerous or widespread as the last several days. Friday stays mostly cloudy with sunshine becoming more apparent over the next few days which will lead to hotter temperatures, especially on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values nearing 100°. Next week looks even quieter as rain chances settle down to 20%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

80°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar