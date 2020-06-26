Weather Pattern Settles Down but Sct’d Rain Expected through Weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Economic Development Authority will hold its 25th annual job fair, which is the largest recruitment event in South Louisiana. It was postponed due to COVID-19, but with unemployment rates at an all-time high, LEDA rescheduled the event and is currently looking for employers to join in.

The unemployment rate in Acadiana is over 13%, which is the highest we’ve seen in decades. Even though that sounds like grim news as the state moved into phase 2, companies started bringing more people back to work and employers are now looking for new employees. This year, the LEDA job fair will be hosted in person and online.