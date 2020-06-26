The active weather Acadiana has seen all week is starting to subside but the area will still deal with some scattered rain today and throughout the weekend. Friday is starting off with a light fog/mist along with a few light showers. Rain chances today, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to run at 40%. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible each day but they shouldn’t be as numerous or widespread as the last several days. Friday stays mostly cloudy with sunshine becoming more apparent over the next few days which will lead to hotter temperatures, especially on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values nearing 100°. Next week looks even quieter as rain chances settle down to 20%.
Weather Pattern Settles Down but Sct’d Rain Expected through Weekend
Abbeville80°F Overcast Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent