WEATHER BLOG: Winter makes a forceful return to Acadiana this upcoming week

Rain and storms plagued the area this afternoon and evening, but rainfall will be ending later this evening with a front clearing things out. Behind the front, temperatures will be dropping rapidly and by tomorrow morning, most locations could be in the lower 40s! North winds will get breezy behind the front, possibly in the 10-20 mph range with higher gusts. This will make things feel even colder through tonight and tomorrow morning. In fact, wind chill values will most likely be in the 30s tomorrow morning.

Even under full sun tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be hard-pressed to reach the middle 50s. A strong north wind is expected to remain in the forecast through the day. By tomorrow night, winds will die down a bit. This will allow temperatures to fall quicker tomorrow night and by Monday morning, readings will be in the middle 30s!

Another cold day is expected Monday with highs only in the lower 50s. A light freeze (32 degrees or lower) could be possible by Tuesday morning.

This cool airmass will stay in place until late Wednesday night, when another storm system will warm things up as it approaches the area. This will also lead to more rainfall heading through the end of next week. Some heavier rainfall could once again be possible on Thursday.