WEATHER BLOG: Storms likely today, low-end severe weather threat

A storm system is approaching the area from the west this morning. It’s a cool morning with readings in the 50s, but this will be short-lived as a warm front surges northward later today. A cold front will approach southeastern Texas this afternoon, developing storms. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will be moving overhead, increasing winds in all layers of the atmosphere. Wind shear looks high in the atmosphere, meaning winds will be changing direction and speed with height. For this reason, it appears a low-end severe weather threat could take shape this evening with storms rolling through Acadiana. The main hazards will be for storms to gain rotation and produce isolated tornadoes and/or strong wind gusts. One reason we’re not expecting a more substantial severe risk is the lack of instability in the atmosphere, which could serve as a limiting factor for robust storm development and rising motion. We always have to watch these high wind shear/low instability events in December, however, as they do have a history of over-achieving their severe potential. Primetime to see storms will be between 5 pm-10 pm.

South winds will get gusty out ahead of the front, in the 12-24 mph range, gusting as high as 30 mph. These winds will remain strong but switch out of the northwest behind the front later tonight.

Clouds will linger through tonight and tomorrow, but temperatures will steadily drop. By tomorrow morning, readings will be in the low-mid 40s. Adding in strong northwesterly winds, wind chills could be in the mid-30s to start your work week. A typical December day is expected tomorrow with gray skies, cool temperatures, and windy conditions. Highs struggle to reach the mid-50s with limited sunshine.



Another front expected on Tuesday will give us a rain chance Tuesday night. This front will bring another round of cooler air Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s Thursday and Friday morning.