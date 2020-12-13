WEATHER BLOG: Storms likely today, low-end severe weather threat

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A storm system is approaching the area from the west this morning. It’s a cool morning with readings in the 50s, but this will be short-lived as a warm front surges northward later today. A cold front will approach southeastern Texas this afternoon, developing storms. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will be moving overhead, increasing winds in all layers of the atmosphere. Wind shear looks high in the atmosphere, meaning winds will be changing direction and speed with height. For this reason, it appears a low-end severe weather threat could take shape this evening with storms rolling through Acadiana. The main hazards will be for storms to gain rotation and produce isolated tornadoes and/or strong wind gusts. One reason we’re not expecting a more substantial severe risk is the lack of instability in the atmosphere, which could serve as a limiting factor for robust storm development and rising motion. We always have to watch these high wind shear/low instability events in December, however, as they do have a history of over-achieving their severe potential. Primetime to see storms will be between 5 pm-10 pm.

South winds will get gusty out ahead of the front, in the 12-24 mph range, gusting as high as 30 mph. These winds will remain strong but switch out of the northwest behind the front later tonight.

Clouds will linger through tonight and tomorrow, but temperatures will steadily drop. By tomorrow morning, readings will be in the low-mid 40s. Adding in strong northwesterly winds, wind chills could be in the mid-30s to start your work week. A typical December day is expected tomorrow with gray skies, cool temperatures, and windy conditions. Highs struggle to reach the mid-50s with limited sunshine.

Another front expected on Tuesday will give us a rain chance Tuesday night. This front will bring another round of cooler air Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s Thursday and Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

46°F
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

46°F
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

56°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

46°F
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

58°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar