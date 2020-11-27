WEATHER BLOG: Storms likely this afternoon with a low-end severe weather risk

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will work southeastward into the area this afternoon with this front serving as a surface trigger for storm development. Storms are already developing this morning across the northern portions of Acadiana and southeastern Texas. These storms will continue to work southwest-to-northeast, but also begin to develop further southeastward later in the day as the front sags south.

Some heavier rainfall could be possible today, especially if we get slow-moving or training thunderstorms. The good news is most models progress the storms through the area quickly through the afternoon. Timing of storms appears to be during the heart of the afternoon and through early evening.

A low-end severe weather threat is also present. With high-levels of moisture in the atmosphere, a widespread damaging wind threat looks unlikely, although damaging winds become more of a risk if storms become linear in nature. A lack of cold air aloft will also make it harder for hail to form, although hail is always possible on the northern side of a warm front. It appears the main threat will be for storms to gain rotation and drop isolated tornadoes. A widespread tornado event is not expected though and the threat is only a level 1 out of 5.

More of a light-to-moderate rainfall is expected tomorrow as the heaviest rain looks to be to our southwest, mainly across southeastern Texas. Another bout of heavy rainfall could be possible on Sunday, however, as the main front works through the region. Overall, rain totals of 2-4 inches could be possible through the weekend until the front clears us out on Sunday.

Behind the front, much colder temperatures for Monday and Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Warm and humid conditions.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar