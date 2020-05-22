WEATHER BLOG: Storm chances increasing for Memorial Day and next week, heavy rain possible

Hot temperatures will continue in the near-term with readings getting back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow. Moisture will be subtly increasing through tomorrow, so a few more isolated storms could be possible in the afternoon.

Moisture doesn’t really begin to increase until Sunday and Memorial day. At this time, deep tropical moisture will be funneling northward from the western Caribbean. Meanwhile, an approaching upper-level trough will give us southwesterly flow aloft and increase atmospheric lift. Storm chances will be a healthy 50% on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, while storm chances will be near 60% for Memorial day. Storms will be primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, although rain will be possible during nighttime hours as well, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Moisture levels will remain very high through the rest of next week. Meanwhile, an upper-level low will become cut-off from the aforementioned trough on Tuesday. High pressure will build across the east coast, so this low pressure will not be able to move through much of next week. This will keep the atmospheric lift around, thus, keeping the rain chances high through the remainder of next week.

Heavy rain could definitely be a possibility when we’re talking moisture levels this high in the warm season. This doesn’t look to be a huge flooding event, but storms which could dump 2-3 inches per hour, will be forming each afternoon. Looking at things cumulatively through the end of next week, rainfall totals could add up in some areas. It has been a dry spring, so this rain would not be all bad, as long as too much doesn’t fall at one time!