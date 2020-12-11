WEATHER BLOG: Rainy weekend ahead as multiple systems move through the area

Clouds increased through this afternoon in response to an upper-level feature and surface cool front approaching the area from the west. Satellite shows rain across southeastern Texas, which will be working eastward later tonight and through tomorrow morning.

It appears the front will move through Acadiana during the wee hours of the morning. Expect mostly light-to-moderate rain with a rumble of thunder or two possible. The chance for more robust, even severe storms, is across southeastern Texas this evening, but that window is closing as the main energy and dynamics are quickly working out of the area. Instability appears too low across Acadiana for more robust atmospheric lift, which would produce stronger thunderstorms.

Rain chances should end tomorrow morning with clouds lingering a few hours after. Skies could clear out tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, but clouds will soon return on Sunday.

Another upper-level impulse will work overhead on Sunday, giving us yet another round of rain. Like its predecessor, this system looks to also produce mostly light-to-moderate rainfall, but some heavier pockets could be possible. Overall, these two systems should only produce about an inch or so of rainfall, most of which is beneficial to the area.

Next week looks much cooler. To start the week on Monday, cool and cloudy conditions are expected with highs only topping out in the mid-50s. Another front will work through on Tuesday, dropping temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week. In fact, lows could be in the mid-30s next Thursday and Friday morning!