WEATHER BLOG: Rain likely tonight, strong front brings cold temperatures to start next week

Light-to-moderate rainfall will continue through the overnight hours as a moisture tap continues to swing moisture our way. An upper-level feature, currently across Texas, will be moving in our direction for tomorrow, which will eventually switch the flow out of the northwest, helping a strong front to work through the area.

Rainfall totals through the next 12-18 hours should be modest, with most locations only adding an additional half-inch to an inch to the bucket. Rain will end by tomorrow afternoon as drier air works eastward. Behind the front, northwesterly winds will become strong, gusting as high as 25 mph tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures to start the afternoon will reside in the upper 60s, but by the evening hours, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Due to the strong northwesterly winds, feels like temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow evening, so make sure to bundle up!

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid-30s, so it’ll be a cold start to the work week. Even under mostly sunny skies, highs only reaching the mid-50s.

With decreasing winds and clear skies, readings will drop quickly Monday night and by Tuesday morning, some areas could be near the freezing mark (32 degrees).

Highs will be in the mid-50s again Tuesday, but a warming trend is expected Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances increasing once again. However, another strong front is expected for the end of next week.

