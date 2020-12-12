WEATHER BLOG: Rain chances increase for Sunday, much cooler weather next week

Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-50s. Rain chances increasing for tomorrow as a storm system approaches the area. Similar to the system this morning, a line of storms is expected to impact the area tomorrow evening. Additional rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch could be possible, with isolated higher amounts. A low severe weather risk appears to take shape tomorrow evening as warm, moist air streams northward ahead of a low-pressure center. Wind shear will be high, but instability will be lacking, which should keep us from seeing a more widespread severe weather episode. However, a storm or two could gain rotation, so there will be a tornado risk, albeit a small one. Storms could also produce an isolated strong wind gust.

A cold front will work through the area tomorrow night. This will drop temperatures for Monday, as highs will only top out in the low-mid 50s. Clouds will also linger across the area throughout the day on Monday. Skies may clear temporarily Monday night and Tuesday morning, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 40s.

Another quick-hitting system will impact the area on Tuesday, giving us another chance for showers. The push of colder air will be stronger behind this system and this will set up a cool second half of next week. Highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 50s with morning starts in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

