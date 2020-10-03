WEATHER BLOG: Nice weather continues, tropics active

Most of the area will stay on the back-side of an upper-level trough, currently positioned across the eastern U.S., through the next few days, which will continue the great weather conditions. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s under mostly clear skies. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies expected with highs climbing into the low-80s.

A slight warming trend will ensue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday–with highs climbing back into the mid-80s. Clouds will be increasing as well as moisture begins to creep back northward, due to a more tropical environment moving northward from the Gulf.

TROPICS…Tropical Storm Gamma is continuing to intensify as it makes landfall across the Yucatan peninsula tonight. A trough will lift this storm northward into the Gulf of Mexico through the next 24 hours. Thereafter, a west-southwest move is expected as high pressure builds across the southeastern U.S. Gamma will meander across the Bay of Campeche and poses no immediate threat to the northern Gulf coast.

Another tropical wave, currently across the Caribbean, could also develop into a tropical system through the next five days as it steadily works northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico. The aforementioned high pressure will halt its northern progress by the middle of next week. Thereafter, a slow drift west could be possible through the end of next week. No immediate threat from the storm is shown in computer models, but some of its moisture could creep northward into the area by the end of next week, increasing rain chances across our area, especially for coastal regions. If it does develop, early guidance shows the storm could have a brief window of intensification in the Gulf, but is expected to eventually weaken as shear will steadily increase from west-to-east across the Gulf next week.