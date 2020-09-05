WEATHER BLOG: Models coming into agreement on strong front making it through Acadiana next week

If you’re getting sick of the summer heat, you may be in luck! A few days ago we were talking about the possibility of a strong front working through Acadiana next week. After waffling back and forth, both the European and GFS models have come into better agreement showing the front making it through Acadiana. This would mean a substantial pattern change for the area for the end of next week and the weekend.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday as the front slowly works through the area. The GFS model shows a stronger front, working it through the area quicker on Wednesday. The European model, however, shows a slower movement through the area, having rain chances linger through early Thursday. Models agree, however, on the cool air settling into Acadiana and much of the southeastern U.S. by the end of next week and the weekend.

The European model shows morning starts in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings! Even under mostly sunny skies, highs climb only into the upper 70s to lower 80s on the model both Friday and Saturday.

The GFS is much stronger, pushing morning starts into the low-mid 50s Friday and Saturday morning. The GFS model tends to be too strong with these Fall fronts, so my forecast will mirror the European model. Either way, expect Fall-like weather for the end of next week and next weekend. We may still get periods of heat through October, but at least this is the first sign that Fall is not far away!

