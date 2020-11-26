WEATHER BLOG: Heavy rain possible through the weekend, much colder next week

Thanksgiving featured a warm front moving across Acadiana. Like most warm frontal days, we observed mostly cloudy skies, increasing humidity, and off-and-on showers and storms. This could continue through the evening and overnight hours, although rain should become more isolated in nature later tonight.

For tomorrow, a cold front will approach the area from the north. This front will serve as a trigger for storm development as it moves southeastward across southeastern Texas and Louisiana through the day. Meanwhile, an upper-level impulse will work over the area as well, giving us the upper-level energy needed for storm development. These features will lead to high rain chances for the day tomorrow with the possibility of heavier rainfall, especially as storms move northeast along a southeast moving front. The threat of severe weather appears low, with the main thing to watch for being rotation (tornadoes) embedded within lines of storms.

For Saturday, the front will hang around the area as a piece of energy develops across southeast Texas and moves northeastward into the area, along the front. This will lead to another day of widespread rain with the possibility of heavier rainfall for southeastern Texas and coastal areas of Acadiana.

The main upper-level energy responsible for all this activity will finally clear the area by Sunday. Storm chances will be high Sunday morning but expect a clearing trend through the day as the flow finally turns northwesterly, giving us drier air. Through Sunday morning, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be possible across Acadiana, with 3-6 inches possible across areas of southeastern Texas, where the highest moisture levels will reside.

A pretty strong cold front works through the area Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday could feature highs in the mid-50s, even under mostly sunny skies. A patchy frost will be likely Tuesday morning as overnight lows dip into the 32-34 degree range! This cold snap will be short-lived, as a quick warming trend is expected by Wednesday.