WEATHER BLOG: Front moves through this afternoon, cooler than average weather continues

Light-to-moderate rainfall will continue through the morning hours and possibly through early afternoon as a front is in the process of moving through the region. An upper-level low, currently over the Texas Panhandle, will be working eastward through the next 24 hours, turning the flow northwesterly, and helping this front to clear the area.

Rain will be ending later this afternoon with temperatures dropping sharply this evening. Northwest winds will be increasing into the 10-20 mph range. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will reach the low-mid 40s, with wind chill values likely in the 30s.

Even under full sunshine, highs struggle to reach 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon. This nice weather will continue through the weekend as sunshine continues and highs reach the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives by Tuesday of next week, which will push lows back into the 30s next Tuesday and Wednesday morning!

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

