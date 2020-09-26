WEATHER BLOG: First taste of Fall coming this upcoming week

A warm weekend continues with highs in the 80s today and tomorrow. This is in response to warm air being pulled northward by an approaching low pressure system.

This low pressure will drag a strong cold front into the area on Monday. A chance for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will accompany this front Monday afternoon.

Thereafter, winds will rapidly increase out of the north and temperatures will be dropping Monday night. We’ll start the afternoon in the mid-80s and be in the low-mid 60s by the late evening hours! With northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph, this will make things feel nice and cool Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning expect readings in the mid-upper 50s. Even under full sunshine, highs will only get into the mid-upper 70s Tuesday afternoon! With clear skies and decreasing winds, temperatures fall into the low-mid 50s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives by the end of next week and next weekend, keeping temperatures in the 70s for highs and morning starts in the 50s.

Clear

Abbeville

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
