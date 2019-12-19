WEATHER BLOG: Cold temperatures tonight, low-end rain chances by the weekend

After a nice, sunny afternoon, temperatures will be falling quickly this evening under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be getting to the 40s before midnight and dropping into the middle 30s by tomorrow morning. A patchy frost will most likely be observed across most of Acadiana, with the exception being the immediate coast.

Tomorrow, expect increasing clouds as the subtropical jet stream gets active overhead. Otherwise, comfortable temperatures with highs getting to near 60 degrees during the heart of the afternoon.

Forecast gets a bit more complex for the Gulf coast region by the weekend. An upper-level low pressure will be sliding into Texas by Saturday afternoon. This will also cause a surface low pressure to form over the north-central Gulf by Saturday afternoon. This low will produce rough seas over eastern waters of the Gulf on Saturday as it works towards Florida. For Acadiana, a few showers could be possible on Saturday as the surface low will be near and the upper-level feature moves overhead. The chance for showers will increase heading east and southeastward towards New Orleans. I’m skeptical of widespread rainfall Saturday or Sunday, due to the position of the low pressure, so I’m keeping rain chances on the low side (30%). I’m hoping most of the rainfall remains offshore through the weekend. A few wrap around showers could still be possible on Sunday before the low pressure works quickly to the east and northeast.

Sunny skies dominating through much of next week with a warming trend beginning. Highs near 70 degrees are expected both Monday and Christmas Eve. By Christmas Day, highs will be in the lower 70s, but sunny skies will still prevail. It could be worse! We’ve had some Christmas’ with highs pushing 80 degrees!