WEATHER BLOG: Cold front expected tomorrow, heavy rain to start new year

First, let me say on behalf of myself (Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier), I’d like to express my condolences to the victims of the plane crash today and their families. I hope they can find peace, somehow, in what is a terrible tragedy. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers!

It’s been mild, muggy, damp, humid and just plain icky through the past 24 hours. Expect similar conditions through the evening and overnight hours. Lows only falling into the mid-upper 60s, so very mild conditions are expected.

For tomorrow, the front will be pushing into eastern Texas during the morning hours. South winds will increase ahead of the front, along with temperature, with highs possibly getting into the 70s. The front will work through Acadiana during the heart of the afternoon, increasing rain and storm chances. The amount of “energy” in the atmosphere looks on the low side, due to persistent and thick cloud cover not allowing sun energy to reach the surface. This means the severe chance with these storms will be very low. Wind shear is strong though, so we cannot rule it out completely. We’ll be watching radar just incase, but I do not see a major cause for concern.

Temperatures dropping quickly behind the front tomorrow night and by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be much cooler, even under mostly sunny skies.

Recent model trends have been to keep New Years Eve dry, with temperatures nice and chilly around firework time! However, rain chances will be ramping up quickly New Years night, as well as for Thursday. Models advertising a rather robust system on Thursday, possibly producing a few inches of rainfall. It’s too early to know specifics, but the GFS model, for example, shows the possibility of 2-4 inches Wednesday night through Friday morning. Stay tuned!