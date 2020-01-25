WEATHER BLOG: Clouds increasing tonight, wet Sunday expected

After a nice day today, clouds will be increasing overnight tonight, along with southeasterly winds. This will hold temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight with southeast winds increasing to 8-16 mph tomorrow morning.

A disturbance will develop across the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and move eastward, just south of the Louisiana coast. This low pressure will swing moisture our way and it appears rain chances will be high tomorrow morning and through early afternoon. Not expecting widespread heavy rainfall as it’s looking like most of the heaviest action will stay offshore with this system. Some areas south of I-10, however, could pick up 1-2 inches over a 3-6 hour period. Rainfall totals further north will be much lighter, possibly in the 0.25″-0.50″ range. Rainfall will be ending Sunday night.

Monday looks partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures. We will get a temporary break on Monday as models are showing another disturbance moving across the area by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Like its predecessor, I’m not expecting heavy rainfall with this next system either.

This same weather pattern looks to continue through the end of next week, with disturbances coming through the area once every 1-3 days. Temperatures look seasonal throughout, mostly in the 60s during the day and in the 40s and 50s at night.