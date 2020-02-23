WEATHER BLOG: Clouds increasing tomorrow, storms for Lundi Gras

Clouds will slowly increase tonight as a storm system shapes up across the southwestern U.S. This energy will work eastward through the day tomorrow. This will induce southwesterly flow aloft, bringing the moisture back into the area. Expect warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as mid-and upper level moisture increases. Tomorrow will be dry though for any Mardi Gras festivities.

Unfortunately that changes heading through Monday (Lundi Gras). A cold front will approach the area through the afternoon hours, increasing storm chances. Ahead of the front, warm and breezy conditions are expected with south winds in the 12-24 mph range. Storms look to come in during the mid-afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected as atmospheric instability will be lacking. Storms will end later in the afternoon, as winds will be switching northwesterly and temperatures begin to drop behind the front.

Good news in the forecast is that Mardi Gras day looks sunny and dry! Highs will be in the upper 60s Tuesday with a drier airmass across the state.

A secondary push of colder air comes in by Wednesday, pushing temperatures down further. In fact, highs could be in the mid-50s both Wednesday and Thursday, even under mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will drop Thursday morning, and a light freeze could be possible, with lows dipping down into the 32-34 degree range.

Weather looks great through Friday and Saturday!