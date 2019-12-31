1  of  2
WEATHER BLOG: Chilly tonight, heavy rain likely Thursday

Chilly temperatures tonight to ring in the new year with temperatures getting into the middle 40s around midnight! Temperatures will be in the lower 40s tomorrow morning. Clouds will slowly begin to increase tonight, but nothing that will impede your festivities.

Heading through tomorrow, clouds continuing to increase through the day. Rain chances will be increasing late in the day as moisture begins to surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

A complex system will work through Acadiana on Thursday. Firstly, a disturbance in the Gulf will work northward into Acadiana through the morning and early afternoon hours. This will generate the first round of heavy rainfall with rainfall rates very high near this area of low pressure where atmospheric lift will be enhanced. Later in the day, a cold front will work through the area, producing more rainfall, which will slowly end Thursday night. Models are highlighting the possibility of a narrow strip of high rainfall totals, possibly in the 2-5 inch range. Unfortunately, this could be close to reality as atmospheric lift will be enhanced near the disturbance and atmospheric moisture levels will be nearly 200% of average, or double the average amount for this time of year. In terms of severe potential, wind shear will be very high in the atmosphere, but instability will be lacking. I’d say the severe threat is a Level 1, at best, as the lack of instability and the high-moisture environment will make it hard for organized severe storms to form. If we were to see a severe threat manifest, it would be the possibility of a few spin-up tornadoes. We’ll continue to monitor!

Things setting up nice after this system as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look great with sunny skies and highs in the 60s!

