Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

WEATHER BLOG: Chilly New Years Eve, heavier rain possible Thursday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

We saw mostly sunny skies today with highs climbing to near 60 degrees this afternoon. With clear skies, expect temperatures to quickly drop into the 40s later on this evening. We’ll be in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning!

Sunny skies will continue to dominate tomorrow with highs, once again, climbing to near 60 degrees. By tomorrow night, clouds may increase a bit, but it’ll still be chilly with readings dropping into the 40s. Temperatures could be in the middle 40s right around the stroke of midnight.

Rain chances increase late in the day on New Years Day as a a southern-stream disturbance moves across southern Texas.

A nasty setup looks to take shape on Thursday as the northern and southern jet stream sort of merge together over the area, giving the atmosphere a lot of energy. There will be two distinct areas of strong lift with one being weak low pressure that forms in the Gulf Thursday morning and the other lingering across Texas Thursday afternoon. The morning disturbance looks like it will be the strongest for Acadiana, possibly producing a narrow corridor of heavier rainfall and high rainfall rates south of I-10. This disturbance will be the one to dump the majority of the rainfall, with models showing the possibility of 1-4 inches through the day on Thursday. Most of that will likely fall through the first half of Thursday and the highest rainfall totals should be south of I-10 and pushing towards southeastern Louisiana. The secondary, low pressure will sweep a front through Thursday night, but the majority of the heaviest rainfall will move east of Acadiana by then. I think the risk of major flooding is low with this system, but you always have to watch these winter systems coming up from the Gulf, especially when atmospheric moisture levels are double the average. I think the strong winds aloft, helping to push things along, with save us from any type of significant flooding issues, but we’ll monitor things through the day.

Sunny skies and nice weather move in for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories