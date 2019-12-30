WEATHER BLOG: Chilly New Years Eve, heavier rain possible Thursday

We saw mostly sunny skies today with highs climbing to near 60 degrees this afternoon. With clear skies, expect temperatures to quickly drop into the 40s later on this evening. We’ll be in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning!

Sunny skies will continue to dominate tomorrow with highs, once again, climbing to near 60 degrees. By tomorrow night, clouds may increase a bit, but it’ll still be chilly with readings dropping into the 40s. Temperatures could be in the middle 40s right around the stroke of midnight.

Rain chances increase late in the day on New Years Day as a a southern-stream disturbance moves across southern Texas.

A nasty setup looks to take shape on Thursday as the northern and southern jet stream sort of merge together over the area, giving the atmosphere a lot of energy. There will be two distinct areas of strong lift with one being weak low pressure that forms in the Gulf Thursday morning and the other lingering across Texas Thursday afternoon. The morning disturbance looks like it will be the strongest for Acadiana, possibly producing a narrow corridor of heavier rainfall and high rainfall rates south of I-10. This disturbance will be the one to dump the majority of the rainfall, with models showing the possibility of 1-4 inches through the day on Thursday. Most of that will likely fall through the first half of Thursday and the highest rainfall totals should be south of I-10 and pushing towards southeastern Louisiana. The secondary, low pressure will sweep a front through Thursday night, but the majority of the heaviest rainfall will move east of Acadiana by then. I think the risk of major flooding is low with this system, but you always have to watch these winter systems coming up from the Gulf, especially when atmospheric moisture levels are double the average. I think the strong winds aloft, helping to push things along, with save us from any type of significant flooding issues, but we’ll monitor things through the day.

Sunny skies and nice weather move in for Friday and the weekend.