WEATHER BLOG: A humid, cloudy, and wet week ahead

A warm front will continue to lift northward through the area today. This will increase low-level moisture and dewpoints. Meanwhile, upper-level energy will continue to work overhead, getting the atmosphere active and energized. This means plenty of clouds in the forecast and multiple upper-level disturbances moving through, creating atmospheric lift and giving us rain chances.

For today, mostly cloudy skies expected with low-level moisture continuing to increase. For this reason, expect humid and damp conditions throughout the day. Our first upper-level disturbance will work overhead this afternoon, creating atmospheric lift and sparking off a few showers. This activity will be mainly light in nature, but a few moderate pockets of rain could be possible. Temperatures will be climbing into the low 70s this afternoon.

A cold front will slip into the northwestern portions of the state tomorrow. Meanwhile, another upper-level impulse will be working through. The position of the surface cold front, however, could focus the rain and storm activity a little further north tomorrow. For this reason, rain chances could be much higher across the central and northern portions of the state through tomorrow night.

By Wednesday, the front could move closer to the area. This could bring the rainfall further down to the south as the front locally enhances the atmospheric lift. Temperatures are also expected to be a little cooler on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the front will stall across coastal parishes, while mid-level energy continues to move overhead. This could spawn a low pressure system along the front, giving us a cold rain through the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler, only getting into the low 50s through Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, northwesterly flow will finally come in and bring drier air, clearing us out. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. A chilly start Friday morning with readings in the lower 40s. Upper 30s could be possible Saturday morning, but temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 60s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies!