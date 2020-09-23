Weapon seized from student at Rayne High

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne High student was found with a weapon on campus today, according to Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott M. Richard.

Richard said Rayne High staff were alerted to the presence of the weapon. Rayne Police responded and the weapon was seized without incident, said Richard in a press release.

“The Rayne High administration and staff followed all safety protocols in place to handle this type of situation,” said Richard. “…At the conclusion of the matter, it was determined that this was an isolated incident and school operations resumed. The individual possessing the weapon will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy and state law. We commend the school administration, school staff, student body, and our local law enforcement partners at the Rayne Police Department for handling the matter in such an effective manner. We will continue all efforts to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all stakeholders.”

The student’s age was not released and it was not made clear what type of weapon was seized or if any charges are being filed at this time.