We Didn’t Get Our Stimulus Comedy Show

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The creators are an Acadiana-based non-profit made up of first responders and medical professionals.

They offer mobile utility infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters. Power generation units, potable water setups, trailored bathroom units, washer/dryer units. All the things that temporary shelters need to become complete. They partner with municipalities and faith based shelters.

They are sponsering a comedy show at the Heymann Performing Arts Center this coming Saturday.

The headlining act is the very funny comedian Luenell.

There will also be several other comedians, some nationally known and a few local acts.

It’s going to be a nice evening of laughter and it’s all for a great cause.

For more information, call (225) 650-5683.