‘We are poorer without her’: Retired Lafayette educator Melinda Mangham dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Melinda Mangham, an institution in Lafayette’s schools and former school board member, has died. She was 79.

Mangham was a longtime teacher in the gifted program at Lafayette High School and academic dean at Ascension Episcopal School. She also served on dozens of local, state and national education committees.

“Today we lost one of the most impactful members of our gifted community,” read a Facebook post from the Lafayette High School Gifted Program. “Melinda Mangham touched the lives of thousands of children during her years as a teacher at Lafayette High, through her college guidance program, and as Academic Dean at Ascension. She also worked tirelessly with local and state government to ensure the best for all students.”

To read the rest of this story, head over to our partner’s website: theadvertiser.com.