WATCH: Shouting, finger-pointing and threats consume Crowley city council meeting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) The Crowley city council meeting turned into a shouting match as tensions over balancing the budget boiled over between two council members.

The showdown Tuesday between council members Lyle Fogleman and Vernon Martin got so heated that Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard had to intervene and get between both men.

Fogleman, while speaking openly, appears to stop talking mid-sentence when Martin interjects which then leads to some tense moments.

“I will thank you to keep your mouth shut,” Councilman Fogleman said to Councilman Vernon Martin.

KLFY reporter Jiovanni Liegggi was at the meeting and caught the explosive 52 second exchange on video.

“I will not take (inaudible) from you,” Fogleman then says, “Go back to your seat.”

Councilman Martin responds “watch your mouth.”

” You better watch yourself,” Fogleman responds.

After cooler heads prevail, Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux reminds both men of their position and why they should respect their seat at the table.

“Maybe you don’t respect other people, that’s your business, but please respect the seat that you are sitting in.”

The full story airs tonight at 10.