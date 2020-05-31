Live Now
WATCH: Protestors gather peacefully for rally on UL campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Protestors gathered peacefully at the UL-Lafayette campus this morning to protest the death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd and to stand in solidarity with protesters around the nation.

After a series of speakers, protestors lined University Ave. to continue to the rally with signs and chants.

The event was held by the Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit #6060, the Lafayette Tenants; Coalition, Sunder Press, Move the Mindset and the Student Action and Organizing Committee.

Watch the entire protest as livestreamed on KLFY.com earlier this morning.

