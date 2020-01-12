Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WATCH: LSU, Clemson head coaches speak ahead of National Championship

Local

by: Briana Augustus

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) — It’s a Sunday morning in Louisiana and the only things on our minds is the Tigers playing in the National Championship game tomorrow night.

This morning LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest as both sets of Tigers prepare for a showdown on the bayou.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories