ALS advocate and former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at 2 pm Central Time in Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol.
Watch Live: Steve Gleason receives the Congressional Gold Medal
Abbeville79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous