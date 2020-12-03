WATCH LIVE: Louisiana AG Jeff Landry testifies before Congress on the need for accuracy in Census Count

Light-to-moderate rainfall will continue through the morning hours and possibly through early afternoon as a front is in the process of moving through the region. An upper-level low, currently over the Texas Panhandle, will be working eastward through the next 24 hours, turning the flow northwesterly, and helping this front to clear the area.

Rain will be ending later this afternoon with temperatures dropping sharply this evening. Northwest winds will be increasing into the 10-20 mph range. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will reach the low-mid 40s, with wind chill values likely in the 30s.

Even under full sunshine, highs struggle to reach 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon. This nice weather will continue through the weekend as sunshine continues and highs reach the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.