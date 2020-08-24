WATCH LIVE: LCG officials, faith leaders to address community unrest, approaching storms

Note: The press conference, which was scheduled for 1 p.m., has been delayed.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local faith leaders are expected to address civil unrest in the Lafayette community in response to the fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by LPD officers Friday night.

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials will also be addressing preparation for upcoming storms.



(LCG) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Mayors of Lafayette Parish municipalities and emergency officials said now is the time to prepare needed supplies and an evacuation plan.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents should take extra precautions. In case of evacuation to a public shelter, pack items to help protect you and others – soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, disinfectant wipes and two masks for each person. Children under the age of two should not wear a mask.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix and dried fruits, for example

Non-electric can opener

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Battery-powered lantern

Extra fuel for generator and car

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Paper, pens, pencils

Soap, feminine supplies and other personal hygiene items including denture needs

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Protective clothing, rainwear

Matches in a waterproof container

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)

Driver’s license or personal identification

Social Security card

Proof of residence (deed or lease)

Insurance policies

Birth and marriage certificates

Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates

Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications

Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)

A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times

Prescription eyeglasses, contacts and contact lens solution

Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives

First Aid Kit

Band-Aids (assorted sizes)

Antibiotic ointment

Hydrocortisone

Antihistamine for allergic reactions

Epi-Pen for those with allergies

Antiseptic wipes

Disposable cold packs

Gauze pads (assorted sizes)

Roller gauze

Surgical tape to secure gauze

Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)

Oral thermometer

Cotton balls and cotton swabs

Sunscreen

Insect repellant

Infants

Formula

Diapers, wipes, diaper cream

Bottles

Powdered milk

Extra bottled water

Medications

Pedialyte

Thermometer

Portable Crib

A wrap, carrier or stroller

Extra clothes

Special Needs

Glasses,

Hearing aids

Catheters

Augmentative and alternative communication devices

Cane

Wheelchair

Scooter

Walker

Dressing aids

Oxygen

Tubing

Feeding supplies

Emergency health information and emergency contacts

Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.

Pets

Do not leave your pets behind. If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.

Identification tag with name, phone number and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.

A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter

Food and water bowls

Pet carrier, leash or harness

Bags for pet waste

Veterinarian contact information

Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation.

Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets.

Treats and toys

SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Lafayette City and Parish

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Brown Park, 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by the Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road

Sandbags are available beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 throughout the weekend. Also, if needed, on Monday, residents can pick up already-filled sandbags but are encouraged to self-bag this weekend.

Youngsville

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower