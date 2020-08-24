WATCH LIVE: LCG officials, faith leaders to address community unrest, approaching storms

Note: The press conference, which was scheduled for 1 p.m., has been delayed.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local faith leaders are expected to address civil unrest in the Lafayette community in response to the fatal shooting of Trayford Pellerin by LPD officers Friday night.
Lafayette Consolidated Government officials will also be addressing preparation for upcoming storms.
Read LCG’s emergency preparedness PSA below:
(LCG) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Mayors of Lafayette Parish municipalities and emergency officials said now is the time to prepare needed supplies and an evacuation plan.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents should take extra precautions. In case of evacuation to a public shelter, pack items to help protect you and others – soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, disinfectant wipes and two masks for each person. Children under the age of two should not wear a mask.
Basic Disaster Supplies Kit
- In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.
- Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
- Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix and dried fruits, for example
- Non-electric can opener
- Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Battery-powered lantern
- Extra fuel for generator and car
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Paper, pens, pencils
- Soap, feminine supplies and other personal hygiene items including denture needs
- Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member
- Protective clothing, rainwear
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)
- Driver’s license or personal identification
- Social Security card
- Proof of residence (deed or lease)
- Insurance policies
- Birth and marriage certificates
- Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates
- Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns
Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications
- Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)
- A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times
- Prescription eyeglasses, contacts and contact lens solution
- Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives
First Aid Kit
- Band-Aids (assorted sizes)
- Antibiotic ointment
- Hydrocortisone
- Antihistamine for allergic reactions
- Epi-Pen for those with allergies
- Antiseptic wipes
- Disposable cold packs
- Gauze pads (assorted sizes)
- Roller gauze
- Surgical tape to secure gauze
- Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)
- Oral thermometer
- Cotton balls and cotton swabs
- Sunscreen
- Insect repellant
Infants
- Formula
- Diapers, wipes, diaper cream
- Bottles
- Powdered milk
- Extra bottled water
- Medications
- Pedialyte
- Thermometer
- Portable Crib
- A wrap, carrier or stroller
- Extra clothes
Special Needs
- Glasses,
- Hearing aids
- Catheters
- Augmentative and alternative communication devices
- Cane
- Wheelchair
- Scooter
- Walker
- Dressing aids
- Oxygen
- Tubing
- Feeding supplies
- Emergency health information and emergency contacts
- Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.
Pets
- Do not leave your pets behind. If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.
- Identification tag with name, phone number and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.
- A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter
- Food and water bowls
- Pet carrier, leash or harness
- Bags for pet waste
- Veterinarian contact information
- Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation.
- Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.
- Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets.
- Treats and toys
SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Lafayette City and Parish
- North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
- Brown Park, 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road
- Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road
Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower
Bags Per Household
- Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by the Broussard Community Center)
Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower.
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street
Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road
Sandbags are available beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 throughout the weekend. Also, if needed, on Monday, residents can pick up already-filled sandbags but are encouraged to self-bag this weekend.
Youngsville
- Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
Self-bagging; bring shovel and manpower