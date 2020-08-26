Skip to content
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Laura updates
Local
Posted:
Aug 26, 2020 / 01:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2020 / 01:46 PM CDT
St. Mary Parish issues mandatory evacuation for lower parish
Edwards: Storm surge will be ‘unsurvivable,’ evacuate now; also extends Phase 2 officially
All Verizon customers will have unlimited minutes, text and data through Sept. 1 in parts of Acadiana
LUS reminds residents not to drive over fallen power lines
Delcambre issues mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas
Three arrested after sting turns up marijuana plants at Cajun Cannabis
Laura reaches Category 4 strength, expected to make landfall around midnight
