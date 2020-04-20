WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 3 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Gov. Edwards is set to hold an update at 3pm on the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana.

Click here to watch it live.

On Monday, the Louisiana Dept. of Health released their latest numbers. More than 1300 people have died and more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Louisiana.. The good news is the number of patients in the hospital has dropped as did the number of people on ventilators.

Over the weekend, Edwards warned that while the number of cases and deaths reported Sunday were lower than they’ve been the last couple of days, they are typically lower on Sundays and the coming days will reveal whether the state is indeed on a path that will allow the first phases of reopening of the economy.

“What we’d like to see is a continued downward trajectory tomorrow and Tuesday and on through the week.”

In Acadiana, there have been 83 deaths and more than 1300 cases.