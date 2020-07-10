WATCH LIVE: David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Graduation

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) – Starting Monday, July 13, all visitors to the Lafayette Parish Assessor’s office will be required to wear a face mask.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across our community, we want to do all we can to protect our employees as well as visitors. Asking people to wear masks is a way in which we can do our part to stop the spread of this disease,” shares Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux.