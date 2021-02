LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Acadiana officials are expected to make a major announcement regarding economic development in the region.

A 1 p.m. press conference will be held at Lafayette city-parish hall where Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be joined by Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars, City of Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Acadiana Planning Commission CEO Monique Boulet and others.

News 10 will air the press briefing live here: