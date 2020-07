Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

News 10 will air the July 23 press briefing live:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Hospital officials from Lafayette General and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge will be speaking today during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ press conference Thursday.

Region 4, which is Acadiana, is seeing a startling rise in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations. Medical officials will provide an update today on capacity concerns.

