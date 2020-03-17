WATCH: LCG issues restrictions on businesses and minors

LAFAYETTE, La. — “We are very susceptible to this virus, and there is a high, high probability that COVID-19 is in Lafayette Parish”, explained Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory during Monday’s press conference. The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) issued stricter guidelines in case coronavirus is in the community.

As of Monday night, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Acadiana, but as more test results come in that is expected to change in the coming days.

A curfew for minors is in place from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. All children 17 and under in the parish must be accompanied by an adult, but exceptions for working minors are being made on a case by case basis.

LCG also ordered bars, fitness centers and movie theaters starting at midnight before Tuesday, March 17. Eating inside a restaurant won’t be an option because each one will only be able to provide drive-thru, carry-out, or delivery service. All of these are in effect until further notice.

“It will be an inconvenience, and I understand that. I genuinely do. I ran a business”, Guillory lamented. “But when we juggle the totally of the circumstances, we have to make decisions, and these decisions are best for our community”.

Going above and beyond Governor Edwards requirements for bars, restaurants, and movie theaters, LCG told fitness centers to close until further notice and instituted an 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew for unaccompanied minors. Local law enforcement will be enforcing these requirements.

“We need the citizens of our town to cooperate with us to get ahead of this and stay ahead of it, and avoid any other potentials for someone to get ill”, advised Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan.

According to LCG, around 100 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the Acadiana area, but the results of most of those tests have not come in.

LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said that could change in the next day or two, “It’s possible with these results being released, we’ll start to see confirmed cases in our area”.

Screenings sites are planned to open operations Wednesday. Primarily, everyone can go to the Cajundome, but a Broussard location will also be ready if needed explained Guillory, “We’ll start with one, we have the ability to flex up to five if we need to, and we’ll look at other avenues to see if we need more resources or personnel to go beyond five”.

A call center is recommended first instead of flooding screening centers Wednesday. Medical staff will guide you through the process.

In addition to these measures, Guillory urged shoppers not to buy an extreme amount of supplies, saying there is no food shortage, “Go to the grocery store. Buy a week at a time, but if we all rush to the grocery store and get a month’s worth of supplies, it’s going to hurt your neighbors”.

LCG dispelled rumors of gas stations closing and told people they can text “lacovid” to 898211, or call 211 for more information.