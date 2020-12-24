WATCH: Carencro leaders clash over council members refusal to wear mask during meetings

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) A Carencro city council member was confronted by her colleague for refusing to wear a mask during council meetings, two weeks after it was announced that Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux was hospitalized with COVID-19.

In a heated exchange, City Manager Don Chauvin told council member Kim Guidry that her refusal to wear a mask was dangerous and asked that she follow the same rules as required of the public.

“I think that it’s disrespectful, and a little dangerous that you don’t feel the need to wear a mask.” Chauvin said.

“Ten days after the last time, when you sat there, you coughed repeatedly, and nine to ten days later, the mayor had COVID.”

Guidry, without a mask, asked Chauvin if he was accusing her of having COVID and transferring it to the mayor.

“So, what I’m saying is, there is a policy in city hall with eight signs out front that say mask are required and the public has to wear a mask… Im asking that you wear a mask.”

CBS News David Begnaud shared a clip of the exchange on his social media account.

In the town of Carencro, LA. a city councilwoman refuses to wear a mask. The mayor, who sits beside the councilwoman, requires masks in all govt buildings. At a recent meeting the councilwoman allegedly coughed repeatedly. 9 to 10 days the mayor had COVID pic.twitter.com/kL4zZmUGSQ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 24, 2020

KLFY will continue to follow this story and provide an update when available.