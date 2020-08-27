Waste Management announces schedule changes after Hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Waste Management of Acadiana announced today it will resume all collection services in the Acadiana area, Friday, Aug. 28. Due to Hurricane Laura impacts in this area, there will be some schedule changes.

Waste Management will resume all commercial services on Friday, Aug. 28, weather and safe roads permitting, one day later than regularly scheduled days of service. All routes should be back to regular schedule Monday, Aug. 31.

Regarding residential services, Waste Management announced the following schedule changes, weather and road conditions permitting:

City of Youngsville – Thursday service day will be collected on Friday, Aug. 28. Friday service day will be collected on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Thursday service day will be collected on Friday, Aug. 28. Friday service day will be collected on Saturday, Aug. 29. City of Broussard – Thursday and Friday (second collection day) will be suspended. Waste Management residential service will resume regular collection schedules in Broussard beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

“As we evaluate the impact of Hurricane Laura, we are working in concert with the guidance of local and state authorities. Therefore, some areas or streets may not be safe enough to provide regular service, while much of Acadiana may provide safe passage for service”, said Jack Quinn, Sr. District Manager Waste Management of Acadiana. “It’s important that residents collect and separate storm debris from regular household garbage and trash. Storm debris will be collected by a separate service, while Waste Management will handle the collection and disposal of household garbage and trash. We appreciate the cooperation of our valued customers as we work through this major hurricane event. We encourage residents across the Acadiana area to use caution, patience and apply all safety rules, as together we begin this massive reclamation project.”

AFTER THE STORM:

Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).

Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.