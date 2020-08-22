Washington man killed in single-vehicle crash in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Washington man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of La. 749 and Grace Street, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. The crash occurred shortly 3:30 p.m.

Jason Guillory, 20, of Washington, was traveling south on La. 749 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline after entering a left curve and ran off the roadway. His vehicle, a 2009 Ford Mustang, struck a ditch and began to roll over, ejecting Guillory. He died from his injuries later at a local hospital.

Impairment is unknown at this time, and standard toxicology report is pending. The crash remains under investigation.