Warmer Weather Returning Before a Stormy New Year’s Eve

A warming trend will continue for Acadiana that will push high temperatures in the low to mid-70s over the next few days. Clouds should stay abundant as well until the weekend. A few showers are possible today and tomorrow before scattered rain becomes more likely Wednesday. All attention will be on New Year’s Eve for Acadiana.





A potent storm system will be gaining strength on Wednesday across Texas before moving into Acadiana on Thursday. Strong storms look likely late in the morning on Thursday with a threat for a severe weather outbreak. Damaging winds and tornadoes could be likely, there even could be a threat for larger, stronger tornadoes. Mid-Level Energy showcases a negatively tilting trough over Texas which is a textbook scenario for a severe outbreak for south Louisiana. Models are at least conservative with the shear and instability potential but don’t be surprised if Acadiana is under an “Enhanced Risk” from the SPC.