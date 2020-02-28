Warmer weather returns to Acadiana for your Friday and weekend but this morning is cold with temperatures in the mid 30s. Patchy frost and fog are possible to start the day. Sunshine will lead to a quick warm up as temps climb into the mid 60s this afternoon along with breezy conditions. Even warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday stays sunny but clouds return on Sunday along with a 20% rain chance for late in the day.
Warmer Weather On Tap for the Weekend
