Warmer Weather Moving Into Acadiana after Chilly Morning





Not as cold this Thursday morning but still chilly across Acadiana as temperatures run in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Warmer weather starts to push into the area today and will be staying with us to start next week.

High temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s. Highs Friday and this weekend will near 80° as a little more humidity is added to the air. Also, the pure sunny skies are behind us as each day will see partly cloudy skies but rain chances remain low for now.