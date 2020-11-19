Warmer Weather Moving Into Acadiana after Chilly Morning

Not as cold this Thursday morning but still chilly across Acadiana as temperatures run in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Warmer weather starts to push into the area today and will be staying with us to start next week.

High temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s. Highs Friday and this weekend will near 80° as a little more humidity is added to the air. Also, the pure sunny skies are behind us as each day will see partly cloudy skies but rain chances remain low for now.

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

