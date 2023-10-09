It will be another cool night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will be increasing Tuesday and we may see a few showers tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain will be likely Wednesday, and it may be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, but cooler air arrives for the weekend. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton