It will be another cool night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will be increasing Tuesday and we may see a few showers tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain will be likely Wednesday, and it may be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, but cooler air arrives for the weekend. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
DOPPLER 10 STORM TEAM
7-Day Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Doppler 10 Daily Weather Forecast
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Download the KLFY app
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.