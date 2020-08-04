Warmer Morning but Weather Stays Mostly Quiet and Hot Today

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to Monday but the morning is a bit warmer with slightly more humidity. Temperatures start the day in the mid 70s before reaching back into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The lower than normal humidity levels should keep the heat index below 100° in much of the area.

Rain chances stay low but a few pop up showers and storms are expected for the late afternoon and evening hours. Yesterday, the shower activity developed a little after 4:00pm and lasted until about 7:00pm.