Warmer Morning but Weather Stays Mostly Quiet and Hot Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday’s weather will be very similar to Monday but the morning is a bit warmer with slightly more humidity. Temperatures start the day in the mid 70s before reaching back into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The lower than normal humidity levels should keep the heat index below 100° in much of the area.

Rain chances stay low but a few pop up showers and storms are expected for the late afternoon and evening hours. Yesterday, the shower activity developed a little after 4:00pm and lasted until about 7:00pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar