Not as chilly this Tuesday morning but still cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with a few areas of fog and/or a spotty sprinkle.





Warmer, more humid, and cloudier weather returns to Acadiana today. Highs this afternoon will be near 80° under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances should only increase to 20% as a few showers look possible during the afternoon. Also, conditions will turn a bit breezy with southerly winds gusting to near 20 mph today.